Manchester United could sign Douglas Luiz in Jadon Sancho swap deal with Juventus

Manchester United have had a barren transfer window so far in comparison to their Premier League rivals with only Matheus Cunha joining the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils are looking to make further reinforcements in the six weeks that remain between now and the 2025/26 campaign getting underway with a midfielder’s purchase on the cards.

GiveMeSport has reported that Man United could sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus in a swap deal involving Jadon Sancho going the other way.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has been linked with a swoop to the Serie A giants and they are prepared to use Luiz as a bargaining chip with the player open to returning to the Premier League after a disappointing stint at Juve.

Luiz is valued at around £26 million on Transfermarkt while Sancho’s asking price stands at roughly £30 million, so the Red Devils could indeed make some additional cash on the overall deal.

With Juventus returning to Italy after being knocked out of the Club World Cup, the transfer could gain momentum over the upcoming weeks and come to a culmination very soon.

Luiz an ideal addition for Man United

With Christian Eriksen leaving and doubts surrounding Casemiro’s as well as Kobbie Mainoo’s futures, Douglas Luiz would be a good signing for Manchester United.

The 27-year-old had a few solid years in Aston Villa’s midfield and a return to a familiar setting in the Premier League could help him regain his feet in what is set to be the prime phase of his career.

United would be bolstered by his ability to win back possession in the engine room and distribute the ball from deeper areas, something which neither of their current midfielders are able to do as effectively.

Admittedly, he does not contribute much in front of goal but with Ruben Amorim using wingbacks in his tactical setup, it is vital to have defensive stability in midfield.

Douglas Luiz has also been linked with a return to Aston Villa although nowhere as strongly as with a switch to Old Trafford. Plus, Juventus showing an eye towards wanting to offload Jadon Sancho from Manchester United should be enough to put the Red Devils in the driving seat to secure a swoop for the South American holding midfielder in the summer.