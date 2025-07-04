Man Utd to make formal move to sign Botafogo’s John Victor

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a formal move to sign Botafogo star John Victor, as per Goal Brazil.

After parting ways with David de Gea a couple of years ago, the Red Devils decided to sign Andre Onana. But the Cameroonian has struggled to perform consistently at Old Trafford.

Altay Bayindir was purchased to support the former Inter Milan star but he doesn’t have the qualities to become the No.1 for a club of United’s stature.

So, it has been suggested that Man Utd want a new goalkeeper this summer. They bought Onana by paying big money, but are unlikely to be able to recoup that much; therefore, Ruben Amorim’s side might eventually have to keep him.

Bayindir could reportedly leave, and as a potential replacement for him, United are willing to go for a new goalkeeper, who would be able to push Onana for the first-team spot.

Now, Goal Brazil claim that after watching Victor in the Club World Cup, Man Utd are interested in him, and his £6m release clause has made him an even more attractive option.

Victor to Man Utd

United have already held talks to learn about the details of signing him. The Red Devils are expected to continue talks over this deal, and after that, they may make a formal proposal.

Tottenham Hotspur previously made an attempt to sign the Brazilian in January but opted not to seal the deal. Eventually, they purchased Antonín Kinsky.

Other than Victor, United have been linked with Aston Villa star Emiliano Martínez and FC Porto’s Diogo Costa. However, both will cost big and considering Amorim’s side have found themselves in financial difficulties and need to bolster other positions as well, they might not be able to splash big money for a new goalkeeper unless Onana leaves.

Victor, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is an excellent shot-stopper and has proven his worth in the Club World Cup after helping Botafogo win the Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores last year.

Therefore, the 29-year-old might be a shrewd acquisition for the Old Trafford club should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.