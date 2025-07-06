Man Utd and Tottenham in battle to sign Yann Bisseck

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Inter Milan centre back Yann Bisseck but face a fierce battle to land the defender, according to Italian source La Repubblica.

The 24-year-old has long been linked with a transfer to the Premier League and with a number of clubs keen on his services, a deal could materialise prior to the start of the new campaign.

Inter Milan, who missed out on the Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League, were also knocked out of the Club World Cup by Fluminense and therefore, they are thought to be open to parting company with some of their players to balance their accounts.

Bisseck is one of them and could be available in the market for roughly £35 million, as per the report.

Man United likely to be favourites for Bisseck

Yann Bisseck had a successful season on a personal level for Inter Milan, who reached the Champions League final.

The German international was a key part of Simone Inzaghi’s plans at the club and saw his exploits get noticed by a number of English clubs.

The report claims that Man Utd and Tottenham are showing a keen interest, however, they face further competition with Everton and West Ham also in the race.

Everton and West Ham could already be discounted from the picture considering they may not be able to offer him as high a wage as their domestic rivals while also not being European participants.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, might also pass on the defender’s purchase given that they already have a good amount of depth in the heart of their backline.

Manchester United could benefit as a result and snap up on the player. With Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof having left at the end of last season, the team needs at least one centre back.

Not only is Bisseck a great cost-effective solution but his experience of playing in a three-man defence for the Nerazzurri would help him fit easily into Ruben Amorim’s system as well.

And while the Red Devils are also not going to play European football next season, they can make up for that by their allure as one of the world’s most successful club and by offering the player higher wages than any other suitor.