Manchester United interested in signing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have all deferred their returns to pre-season training with Manchester United as they look to depart the club permanently. With each of the four forwards in talks to sign elsewhere, there is going to be a serious need for wingers at Old Trafford next season.

Bryan Mbeumo could join from Brentford soon and according to Mirror, Manchester United are also interested in signing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku. He scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 2024/25 but with the Blues having purchase Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, they are more than happy to offload the former RB Leipzig frontman.

Chelsea are asking for £35 million to part company with the Frenchman, a fee that Man United could see as a bargain considering that he has produced respectable numbers and still has the best years of his career ahead. As per the source, Garnacho could go the other way as the Londoners are keen on his purchase but that is likely to be a separate deal altogether.

Nkunku would be a good fit for Man United

Manchester United are looking at cost-effective solutions in the transfer market and a £35 million price tag for a player of Christopher Nkunku’s is fairly reasonable. If he manages to overcome his injury problems, the 27-year-old would be a solid fit under Ruben Amorim with his versatility set to allow the manager to try out a number of tactical variations.

In a three-man offence, Nkunku can play on the left flank, a position which he has been utilised in several times over his career. He takes on defenders well and can create chances as well as score goals, whereas his ability to play as a second striker might also lead to the United boss playing a 3-5-2 to have more defensive stability and ball control in midfield.

Nkunku is currently busy at the Club World Cup with Chelsea in the United States but with the tournament due to end in less than a week, matters regarding his future could develop soon. But as he begins to find his feet at Stamford Bridge, it will be interesting to see if he is open to joining Man United without the prospect of playing European football next season.