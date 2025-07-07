Manchester United remain keen on Ollie Watkins as Ruben Amorim eyes new striker

Manchester United have been relatively silent in the transfer window so far having signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers very early in the summer. A new striker is expected on their list of agendas and with recent investments in Joshua Zirkzee as well as Rasmus Hojlund failing to come good, the club is likely to look at a more experience profile this time around.

David Ornstein (h/t Caught Offside) has confirmed that Man United are keen on signing Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa and indeed, the 29-year-old is high on their ‘recruitment list’. Unai Emery is reluctant in letting go of the English international but the Clarets could yet entertain offers for the player, who is open to leaving for a new challenge.

Watkins has a £60 million price tag, a price that feels justified given that he scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions last season. He has a contract at Villa Park until June 2028, so his asking price could be non-negotiable, especially considering the forward’s employers have held firm on their demands since January, when Arsenal had shown interest.

Cunha and Watkins would do well together

Neither Matheus Cunha nor Ollie Watkins are poachers in the box but rather centre forwards with good instinct and movement in the final third. While the Aston Villa star is not an out-and-out striker like Viktor Gyokeres, who Manchester United were linked with, his experience in the Premier League and ability to link up with players could see him do well at Old Trafford.

In a two-man offensive setup with Cunha and Watkins playing closer to goal as opposed to the wider areas, their passing and forward moments would help in unsettling defenders. Their creativity could also work well in tandem, while there will also be the option of allowing Bruno Fernandes to play passes into the box for the two strikers to attack.

Unlike with his current options, Ruben Amorim would have a lot of tactical flexibility with Cunha and Watkins at his disposal, so it is fair to say that the Aston Villa star’s signing will add significant value to the Man United squad. It will be interesting to see if they take the steps to materialise their interest in the player or if they continue to scour the market for a more predatory striker.