Man Utd & Tottenham hold talks to sign Douglaz Luiz

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Lilywhites looked like they were on the upward spiral in Ange Postecoglou’s debut campaign as the manager in the 2023/24 season, finishing fifth in the Premier League.

However, their wheels came off completely last term and ended 17th in the Premier League, just one place above the relegation zone. Still, the Australian boss helped his side win the Europa League, breaking Spurs’ almost two decades of trophy droughts.

But it wasn’t enough for Postecoglou to save his job, and Tottenham have appointed Thomas Frank as the new manager. On TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham are interested in reinforcing the midfield department and have been offered the chance to sign Luiz.

Since joining Juventus from Aston Villa last summer, the Brazilian struggled to find regular game time at Allianz Stadium. So, he is anxious about his situation and wants to return to the Premier League.

Keeping next year’s World Cup in mind, the South American is keen on playing regularly next season to secure his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad.

Juventus are open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £42m with his existing deal set to run until 2029. If a permanent deal can’t be agreed upon with any clubs, the Bianconeri are even ready to let him leave on a loan deal.

Man Utd are also interested in the former Aston Villa star after receiving the opportunity to secure his service. Moreover, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham are in this race as well, while Galatasaray and Saudi Arabian clubs are also plotting a swoop for him.

Man Utd currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes as options to deploy in the engine room. Considering the Red Devils won’t be playing European football next season and Ruben Amorim uses two midfielders in his 3-4-2-1 formation, they are well-numbered in the midfield position.

However, with Casemiro struggling to showcase his best in recent years and Mainoo failing to play regularly under Amorim last term, signing a new midfielder would be the right decision.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to sign Luiz in this transfer window.