Arsenal have discussed about signing Ademola Lookman



According to The Athletic, Arsenal have discussed the possibility of signing Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Gunners are aiming to strengthen their forward department for the 2025/26 campaign. A marquee striker is the priority target for the club, but they are looking to bolster other attacking positions too.

Arsenal have been linked with Rodrygo and Noni Madueke of late, but The Athletic claim that the Gunners have ‘discussed’ the prospect of landing Lookman from Atalanta this summer.

However, the London heavyweights are reluctant to meet the valuation set by the Bergamo-based club.

Top-class forward

Lookman started his career as a regular winger, but he has played in a second-striker role for Atalanta. Despite the change, he has largely operated from the left flank and likes to cut inside to create and score goals at the Italian giants.

Arsenal have been put off by the £52 million valuation for the Nigeria international and have only shown willingness to pay £43 million. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners change their stance on the player in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has emerged as the no.1 target to bolster the left wing department at Arsenal. The Brazilian ace considers the Gunners as an ‘absolute priority‘ and he is prepared to join if a deal can be struck with Los Blancos.

However, a move won’t be straightforward with Madrid eyeing at least £78 million for his services. If a deal proves difficult to secure, the Gunners could look at alternative options, and Lookman could be one of those considered for the position.

The 27-year-old has previous Premier League experience from his time at Everton, Fulham and Leicester City. He found some success during his loan stint at the Foxes with 13 goal contributions (2021/22) before his move to Atalanta from RB Leipzig.

Lookman has since progressed into a top-class forward. He notched up 20 goals and 7 assists in the recent campaign. If Arsenal don’t follow up their interest, there is still a good possibility that he could move to another top Premier League outfit.