Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd battling with Tottenham to sign Dusan Vlahovic
Manchester United are reportedly battling Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, as per Caught Offside.
Having displayed impressive performances at Fiorentina, the Serbian joined the Bianconeri back in 2022. However, he hasn’t managed to flourish in his career at Allianz Stadium.
Still, he showcased glimpses of his goal-scoring prowess in recent campaigns. After making 22 goal contributions in all competitions in the 2022/24 campaign, he scored 15 goals and registered five assists last term.
The 25-year-old even managed to accumulate the tally without playing regularly. He scored twice in three Club World Cup games.
Now, Caught Offside claim that Juventus are ready to remove Vlahovic from the wage bill, and Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him as they want a new striker to replace Rasmus Hojlund.
The Red Devils have even discussed including Jadon Sancho in a part-exchange deal to seal the move with the Italian giants long-term admirers of the Englishman.
However, the report claims that Tottenham are also showing a keen interest in signing Vlahovic while Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest are also plotting a swoop for him. Moreover, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are also in this race, but the player desires to continue in Europe.
Vlahovic to Tottenham or Man Utd
Hojlund displayed disappointing performances for Man Utd last term, while Joshua Zirkzee also showcased below average displays since joining from Bologna last summer.
Therefore, Ruben Amorim is keen on signing a new striker. Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres were previously suggested as primary targets of the Portuguese boss but the Englishman has joined Chelsea, while the Sporting CP star is closing in on a move to Arsenal. Therefore, United have been forced to explore alternative options.
On the other hand, Tottenham currently have Dominic Solanke as the first choice option for the CF role, while Richarlison is his backup. However, the Brazilian has been linked with a move away. So, Spurs want a new striker before the start of next season.
Vlahovic was deemed one of the best young strikers in the world previously, but he hasn’t been able to reach his high potential. Therefore, the 25-year-old might not be a massive upgrade for Man Utd or Tottenham’s No.9 position should either club purchase him.
