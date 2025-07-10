Liverpool making calls to sign Chelsea target Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool are reportedly making calls to sign Chelsea target and Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to join Real Madrid, the Reds have purchased Jeremie Frimpong to replace the Englishman. On the other hand, they have bought Milos Kerkez as a potential long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who displayed inconsistent displays last term.

Moreover, they have signed Florian Wirtz by spending a club record fee. The German is a versatile player as he can play in the CAM role and out wide.

Now, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano says that Liverpool are also keen on signing a new centre-forward and Ekitike is on Slot’s wishlist. The Reds have been calling for weeks to learn about the details of signing him and have been informed about the player’s situation.

However, apart from Liverpool, Chelsea are also in this race and have also been making calls over this deal, while Newcastle United are plotting a swoop for him as well. After qualifying for the Champions League, they are in a strong position to attract top-level players.

Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested in the Frenchman, but the player doesn’t want to go to the Middle East and prefers to stay in Europe.

Battle

Romano said:

“There is movement on Hugo Ekitike, with interest from Saudi, but the priority of the player remains England. And with Newcastle interested in Hugo Ekitike, there is still interest also from more clubs. “Because clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea have been calling for the player for weeks, since June, for example, being informed on the situation of Hugo Ekitike. Newcastle are also interested in the player, and so we will see what’s going to happen with the Eintracht striker this summer transfer window.”

The 22-year-old still has four years left in his current contract, and Frankfurt reportedly want around £84m to let their star man leave.

Ekitike enjoyed a productive campaign last term, making 34 goal contributions, and following Omar Marmoush’s departure in the winter window, he became the Eagles’ talismanic figure. The Frenchman even guided his team to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top three.

Liverpool reportedly want to cash-in on Darwin Núñez following his underwhelming spell since joining from SL Benfica a few years ago, with Napoli keen on purchasing the South American.

Ekitike is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker in the future; therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Chelsea should either club purchase him.