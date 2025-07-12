Tottenham battling with Arsenal to sign Ademola Lookman

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling Arsenal over a deal to sign Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, as per Caught Offside.

After starting the summer window slowly, the Lilywhites have signed Mohammed Kudus and Morgan Gibbs-White by spending around £115m within just 24 hours.

Spurs have already made Kudus’ deal official, while the Englishman is set to undergo medical today before finalising the move. So, his move could also become official later today or tomorrow. But Nottingham Forest aren’t happy with how Tottenham sealed the deal and are taking legal action.

Tottenham don’t want to be complacent and plan to continue working hard to bolster the squad to hand new manager Thomas Frank the necessary resources to perform well in the Premier League and go deep into the Champions League next season.

Caught Offside claim that although Frank’s side have already signed Kudus, they want to add more depth to the wide forward position and are ‘keen’ on signing Lookman. La Dea would be open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £43m with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

However, the Lilywhites will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as West Ham United, Newcastle, and Napoli are also plotting a swoop for him.

Battle

Moreover, Arsenal are in this race as Mikel Arteta is a ‘big fan’ of him. But they are considering signing the Nigerian as a potential alternative option for Eberechi Eze should they fail to secure his service.

It was previously reported that Tottenham were also interested in Eze, but they have cooled their interest in the Englishman after the Gunners entered the race, as the player is keen on joining Arsenal.

Lookman is a similar type of player to Eze, as he has showcased his best at Gewiss Stadium in a left CAM or second striker role in a back-three system. Moreover, he can be deployed on the left flank.

The former Everton star has been in stellar form for Atalanta in recent years, helping his side win the Europa League by scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the final in the 2023/24 season. Moreover, he guided his team to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top three in Serie A last term.