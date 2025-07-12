Man Utd join Tottenham in race to sign Yoane Wissa

Manchester United have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Brentford star Yoane Wissa, as per Caught Offside.

The 28-year-old joined the Bees back in 2021, but initially his role was to play as backup to Ivan Toney. Following the Englishman’s suspension, having been found guilty of breaching the betting rules, the Congolese international played regularly in the 2023/24 season and showcased glimpses of his goal-scoring prowess.

After Toney’s departure last summer, Wissa has become the West London club’s first-choice centre-forward option. He took his game to a new level last term, scoring 19 goals and registering four assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

So, it appears having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays, big English clubs have registered their interest in buying him.

Caught Offside claim that Tottenham are showing a concrete interest in signing Wissa as Richarlison’s future is uncertain at the moment, and have already held talks over this deal. After becoming Spurs’ new manager, Thomas Frank attempted to purchase Bryan Mbeumo, but he is keen on joining Man Utd.

Now, Frank is hoping to buy Wissa, and Brentford have slapped a £50m price tag on his head with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season.

Battle

However, the report claim that Man Utd have also joined Tottenham in the race to purchase Wissa and could make a concrete approach to secure his service; moreover, Newcastle United are plotting a swoop for him.

United have been in negotiations with Brentford for the past five weeks but have struggled to reach an agreement in principle over the signing of Mbeumo.

They reportedly want around £65m fee for the 25-year-old, and United’s last bid was worth around £62.5m, including bonuses. Therefore, it won’t be easy for United to secure two players’ services from the West London club in the same window.

Nevertheless, Wissa has proven his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League last campaign and is an experienced striker. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Man Utd should either club eventually manage to purchase him before the start of next season.