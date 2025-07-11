Manchester United discussing swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic and Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are interested in signing a new striker this summer but are constrained by a limited budget, especially as they struggle to get rid of their deadweight.

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as a solid option at a reduced price as he is in the final 12 months of his contract with the Bianconeri although the Red Devils face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

Caught Offside has reported that Man United are leading Spurs in a race for the Serbian international, however, as they would be able to drive down the price of the deal by sending Jadon Sancho to Juventus.

The Serie A giants are interested in the former Borussia Dortmund star, thereby putting his recruits over the Lilywhites.

Sancho and Vlahovic a win-win situation for all involved

Dusan Vlahovic and Jadon Sancho switching clubs will be a win-win situation for all parties involved, especially their two clubs.

Juventus will get rid of a player that is surplus to their plans following Randal Kolo Muani’s signing as well as his wage demands, whereas Manchester United will part company with a forward they have looked to sell for over 12 months.

Sancho will get the chance to reignite his career in Serie A where there will be relatively less pressure and spotlight.

He is coming off the back of a decent season on loan at Chelsea and has it in him to turn his situation around and joining a big club like Juventus will allow him to play at the top level although for the move to fall in place, he may need to make financial sacrifices.

Likewise, Vlahovic will have a fresh start at Old Trafford. He scored 15 goals and provided seven assists last season in all competitions though much of his year was filled with transfer rumours and contractual talk.

He can produce better numbers in a more attacking team with Man United and at 25, he promises to be a long-term option for Ruben Amorim’s side too.

It will be interesting to see when both the historic European giants open talks with each other over a potential swap deal although everything points towards it being an efficient and fruitful affair.