Manchester United prepared to bid £78 million for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United have been linked with a number of forwards in recent weeks but Ruben Amorim might like to add a midfielder or two to his squad as well.

Christian Eriksen has left the club and there are doubts over Casemiro’s and Kobbie Mainoo’s futures at Old Trafford, whereas Manuel Ugarte has failed to live up to the billing.

United have been left with a lack of depth in the engine room given that Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount have played in advanced roles under Amorim, so they are prepared to dive into the transfer market for a new signing.

Defensa Central has reported that the Red Devils are willing to pay as much as £78 million to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni has had three exceptional seasons at Real Madrid, winning the Champions League in one of them, and is proving to be a crucial fixture in Xabi Alonso’s plans as well.

And though there is no reason as to why would leave the Whites anytime soon, the French international, who was described as an ‘extraordinary’ player by Paul Pogba, remains linked with a move to England.

Man Utd unlikely to sign Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is thought to be happy at Real Madrid and has made no indication that he would like to depart the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old is part of one of the world’s most exciting sporting projects and has been an undisputed starter in their line-up, while Manchester United are not a very attractive destination at the moment, more so without European football.

Plus, it also remains to be seen how much exactly they can afford to spend on a midfielder without selling anybody and whether they indeed have the bandwidth to splurge £78 million on Tchouameni.

What is not a debate, however, is their serious need for an addition in the engine room and it will be interesting to see what options Ruben Amorim has at his disposal next season.