Arsenal have enquired about signing Marc Casado



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have enquired about signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado during the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners have been active during the early part of the summer and they have already purchased Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

Zubimendi and Norgaard have been signed to bolster the midfield department, but the Gunners could reinforce the position further with the signing of Casado, as per Caught Offside.

They claim that the Gunners have already made contact with Barcelona to establish their interest.

The Catalan giants would ideally prefer to keep the 21-year-old, but they are open to sanctioning his departure if they receive a package of around £43 million.

Unlikely deal

The Gunners have focused on bolstering the defensive midfield department after the free transfer exits of Thomas Partey and Jorginho over the last few weeks.

Zubimendi will be the club’s first-choice holding midfielder next campaign. The Spaniard is brilliant in tight spaces and has also impressed with his distribution through the middle. He should be an upgrade for the Gunners for next season.

Norgaard has joined the Gunners with vast Premier League experience and leadership skills. He is a tough-tackling no.6 and should be a quality backup for Zubimendi. He could be called upon to close out results during the back end of matches.

Casado is an equally talented defensive midfielder, but it seems unlikely that the club will make a huge outlay in the position anymore. The Spaniard is strong with the ball at his feet and does not shy away from ground challenges.

However, Arsenal need to prioritise bolstering their attack in the coming weeks. The Gunners have already agreed to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, while talks are advanced with Sporting CP over the transfer of striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The club have also been linked with the likes of Rodrygo and Eberechi Eze. They could prioritise one of them to bolster their attack further. With the need to add more depth and quality in the frontline, it would be a surprise if Arsenal make an approach to land another midfielder after Norgaard this summer.