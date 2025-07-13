Manchester United wiling to trigger release clause for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is injured and will be unavailable for much of pre-season, and his fitness setback is set to accelerate the club’s pursuit of a new number one. Ruben Amorim was anyways planning on investing in the position at some point in the summer but that proposition is set to be expedited in the coming days.

GOAL Brasil has reported that the Red Devils are prepared to pay the release clause amounting to £6 million for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor after his rise to prominence at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. The 29-year-old was among the standout performers for the Brazilian outfit and could secure an attractive transfer to the Premier League soon.

Victor a good solution for Man United

John Victor would be a good solution for Manchester United with all things considered given that they he is financially a very viable signing and also has the attributes to successfully replace Andre Onana. His age means he might not exactly align with the club’s aim of signing younger players but the South American promises to be a great signing nonetheless.

At approximately two metres tall, he has a commanding presence in the box and attacks crosses into the box well. He is also a good handler of the ball and thanks to his height, Victor is able to cover a sizeable part of the goal-post. The shot-stopper acts as a sweeper too and has a commendable ability to distribute balls from the back.

Man United face Leeds United in their first friendly of the summer in less than a week. It remains to be seen whether they will sign a new goalkeeper within time for that fixture or if Altay Bayindir receives an opportunity to show if he is ready for a starring role at Old Trafford as Onana’s fill-in from next season.