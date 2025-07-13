Man Utd step up interest in signing Joao Palhinha



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United could compete with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have so far made two signings in Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon this summer. They are also in advanced negotiations with Brentford to secure the services of winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Caught Offside now claim that the Mancunian giants are interested in bringing Palhinha back to the Premier League. The Portuguese is open to a move after struggling for game time under manager Vincent Kompany.

United have already made a loan approach for the former Fulham man, but Bayern prefer a permanent transfer between £26 million and £30 million to part ways with the 30-year-old this summer.

Tottenham are reportedly one of the leading candidates to sign him alongside the Red Devils.

Premier League experience

Palhinha had a fantastic Premier League career with Fulham. He was ever-present in the number six role for the Cottagers, making almost 70 appearances. The Nations League winner caught the eye with his tackling, duel-winning ability and quick recoveries.

This is something which Man United are missing in the current squad. Manuel Ugarte came with a huge reputation from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but he struggled to cope with the higher intensity and made some defensive errors as well.

Casemiro is no longer in his prime and has been vulnerable against the high press. Kobbie Mainoo played in a number 6 role at the start of his career, but manager Ruben Amorim sees him as a number 10 with lower defensive responsibility.

Hence, the door is open for another holding midfielder in the squad. Palhinha would be a welcome addition to the Red Devils’ ranks, given he has good Premier League experience and could seamlessly fit into the starting plans of the manager.

The only concern for the Red Devils should be his injury record. Palhinha managed to stay unscathed during his time at Fulham, but missed 17 games during the previous campaign with a muscular injury. This could be a reason why United are yet to make a permanent bid for his services this summer.