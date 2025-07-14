Arsenal agree deal with Sporting CP to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Sporting CP to sign Viktor Gyokeres, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

Following Eddie Nketiah’s departure last summer, the Gunners needed a new striker to challenge for the Premier League title. However, perhaps Mikel Arteta thought that Kai Havertz would be able to help the club challenge on all fronts, especially given he enjoyed a stellar end to the 2023/24 season.

However, the German endured a serious hamstring injury in the middle of last season and couldn’t serve the club properly during the second half. On the other hand, Gabriel Jesus was also out with a serious knee problem.

Therefore, Arteta has prioritised purchasing a proven goalscorer this summer. They were working on a deal to sign Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko simultaneously, but have decided to push forward with a deal to sign the Swedish international.

Now, Ornstein reports that Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Sporting to sign Gyokeres and the Lions have accepted a fee of around £55m[€63.5m] in guaranteed fee plus £9m[€10m] in add-on.

The player’s representatives have even decided to reduce the commission to facilitate the move and help the striker get his preferred move. Moreover, Arsenal have already agreed on personal terms with the forward.

Gyokeres to Arsenal

It was reported that the player had an agreement with Sporting’s former director, Hugo Viana, to leave for a fee of around £60m, including bonuses. But Viana left the club to pursue a new career at Manchester City, and the Lions’ president refused to accept that pact.

Gyokeres was angry about that and even refused to turn up for pre-season training to force a move. Now, Sporting have decided to compromise, which has helped Arsenal to seal the deal before they travel on their pre-season tour.

The Sporting star has been in tremendous goal-scoring form in the last two seasons, and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance at the Emirates Stadium.

If he can manage to do that, Arsenal’s chance of finally overcoming their more than two decades of Premier League title drought will multiply.