Man Utd ‘very close’ to signing Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are reportedly ‘very close’ to signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After enduring a poor season last term, it was reported that Ruben Amorim wanted his new signings through the door early to work with them in pre-season to prepare well before the next campaign.

Moreover, he demanded to sell Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Tyrell Malacia, who aren’t in his long-term plan.

United moved swiftly to secure the early signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, since then, they haven’t been able to make any new acquisitions or sell anyone, and Amorim has already started pre-season.

Man Utd have prioritised revamping the attacking department this summer and have been working on a deal to sign Mbeumo for almost six weeks. But they haven’t been able to agree on a deal in principle with Brentford, despite having already agreed on personal terms with the forward.

United have already seen two official bids worth up to £62.5m rejected by the West London club. Now, Fichajes state that Brentford want around £65m for the Cameroonian international, and United have finally decided to seal the deal by matching the asking price. Therefore, they are ‘very close’ to sealing the deal.

Mbeumo to Man Utd

The Cameroonian has established himself as a talismanic figure for Brentford since Ivan Toney’s departure. In 38 appearances in the Premier League, he scored 20 goals and registered seven assists last term.

He is a right winger by trait but is also comfortable in the second striker role; moreover, he can play in the right CAM role in a back three, in which position Amorim is expected to use him.

Brentford enjoyed a promising campaign last term with Thoms Frank, Mbeumo, and Yoane Wissa making the biggest mark in it. They have already lost Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, while Wissa has also been attracting interest.

It is understandable why they are looking to earn as much as possible from Mbeumo’s sale. They are a tough nut to negotiate, and United have been facing the challenge of that.

Mbeumo is a Premier League proven player and would upgrade Man Utd’s attacking department if they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.