Chelsea have ‘active interest’ in signing Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea have already signed Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer but are set to continue their offensive rebuild with doubts persisting over the futures of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

The duo’s potential departures, coupled with Mykhailo Mudryk’s ban, mean there is a bit more room for reinforcements in the final third.

That said, TBR Football has reported that Chelsea continue to have an ‘active interest’ in signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.

The Argentine international has asked to leave the Red Devils and has been slapped with a £40 million price tag. He scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists last season, and was one of the leading goal contributors for the team in the span.

Garnacho a decent squad player

Enzo Maresca’s recent success with Chelsea in the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup might mean he has settled with Pedro Neto on one flank, whereas the other is likely to belong to Jamie Gittens.

However, with Joao Felix also likely to leave for newer pastures, Alejandro Garnacho would be a great squad player to have for the Blues.

Given that they are playing in the Champions League and two domestic cups in addition to the Premier League next season, it will be vital that Maresca has the squad depth necessary to compete on all fronts.

His recent success clubbed with some ambitious swoops for players in recent weeks will mean there will be a high amount of expectation on the club next season.

Alejandro Garnacho’s work-rate off the ball, ability to play on both wings, and as a number 10, would make him one of the first names to be introduced into games for Chelsea.

Occasionally, he will continue to get the odd start, and with the player looking to make a move on from Man United for a serious challenge for silverware, Stamford Bridge promises to be a great destination.