Liverpool ‘make approach’ to sign Newcastle forward Alexander Isak

Liverpool have made an approach to sign Newcastle United centre-forward Alexander Isak this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former Real Sociedad man has been one of the most coveted forwards in the Premier League since he arrived at Tyneside in June 2022. He has played a key role in the Magpies’ surge in form in recent seasons, leading them to their first UEFA Champions League qualification in the 2023-24 season and a second one last season.

He continued his prolific form last season, where he netted 27 goals and provided six assists, so it’s barely a surprise that a title-chasing side like Liverpool are willing to break the bank to acquire him this summer.

According to Romano, Liverpool have approached Newcastle over an audacious swoop for the transfer of Isak to Anfield this summer.

The Reds have now begun club-to-club talks to sign the 25-year-old in what could be a possible record-breaking transfer, as per the report.

However, Romano adds that the Premier League champions have also earmarked Eintracht Frankfurt’s forward Hugo Ekitike as an alternative option should the deal for Isak hit roadblocks.

While Liverpool’s interest in the Sweden international remains concrete, Romano also reports that Newcastle are hesitant to let him leave the club this summer, with a contract extension proposal being prepared.

Audacious swoop

In a separate report from the Athletic’s David Ornstein, the transfer expert claims that the Merseyside club are aware of the Magpies’ reluctance to allow the 6ft 2in hitman to depart the club but have now formally expressed their desire to secure the deal for £120m.

Isak defies the conventional mould of a target man. He frequently roams across the frontline, seeking possession in advanced areas, where he seamlessly glides past markers using a potent mix of balance, skill, speed, and strength.

Over the last two Premier League campaigns, he has amassed 21 and 23 goals, respectively, demonstrating an array of scoring techniques—from well-placed curlers into the corners to sharp, reactive finishes in the box and thunderous strikes from distance.

Playing Isak up front to feed off Florian Wirtz’s incisive passes while also being on the end of Mohamed Salah’s creative forays forward would hand Arne Slot one of the most potent attacks to compete for major honours in the league and in Europe next season.