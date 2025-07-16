Man Utd plot swoop to sign Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, as per a recent report.

The last line of defence has become a problematic area for the Red Devils since the departure of David de Gea. They decided to purchase Andre Onana to replace the Spaniard, but he has displayed inconsistent performances and has made several high-profile errors over the last two seasons.

Altay Bayindir was purchased to support the Cameroonian, but he hasn’t been able to push the former Inter Milan star for the No.1 spot. Therefore, speculation surrounding Onana and Bayindir’s futures has been emerging in this window.

Moreover, Onana has sustained a hamstring problem, which will keep him out of action for around six weeks. So, United’s need to buy a new goalkeeper has increased.

Now, as per a recent report (via the Express), Ruben Amorim’s side are interested in Lammens and could make a concrete approach to secure his service. Royal Antwerp are open to cashing-in on him this summer, having purchased Taishi Brandon Nozawa.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £8m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract at Bosuilstadion.

Lammens to Man Utd

However, Man Utd will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Leeds United and Sunderland are also interested in Lammens to upgrade their goalkeeping department.

Moreover, Aston Villa are eyeing a move for him if Emiliano Martínez eventually leaves over the coming weeks, while Newcastle United have identified the Belgian as an alternative option if they fail to buy James Trafford.

Lammens is 6ft 4in tall and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is efficient with both feet and a very good shot-stopper, keeping nine clean sheets in the Belgian top flight with a 77% save rate last term.

Additionally, he saved four out of eight penalties. However, the 23-year-old wasn’t faultless last season as he made two errors that led to goals and also gave away a penalty.

Nevertheless, he is a talented player and possesses high potential, so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future should they eventually opt to secure his service.