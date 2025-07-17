Tottenham battling with Chelsea to sign Alejandro Garnacho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling Chelsea over a deal to sign Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho, as per the Daily Mail.

The Lilywhites are set to commence a new era under Thomas Frank from next season, and the Dane has prioritised bolstering the frontline at his new club.

They have already purchased Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, but Frank is seemingly planning to add more depth to this department. The Daily Mail report that Spurs are interested in Garnacho and have been monitoring his situation before making a potential swoop.

Although the Argentinian played regularly under Ruben Amorim last term, the Portuguese boss has decided to banish the Argentinian from the first team following his remarks after the Europa League final defeat.

So, he has been training away from the main squad this summer, and alongside him, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia have been banished by Amorim. United initially wanted to recoup £70m for the South American, but they are unlikely to get that much because of his current situation.

Apart from Tottenham, Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him, and Aston Villa are in this race as well. Napoli wanted to buy him last winter, but United rejected the approach, and they aren’t planning to revive their interest. Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move for him, but Garnacho is prioritising staying in the Premier League.

Chelsea have been very busy in this transfer window and have already purchased Jamie Gittens, but want more firepower in the wide areas following Noni Madueke’s departure.

At the moment, the West London club have Pedro Neto and Gittens as the only prominent options for the flanks. Willian Estevao will join, but might take time to settle down in his new surroundings.

Garnacho is a left winger by trait, but is also comfortable on the opposite side. The Argentinian showcased glimpses of his qualities last term, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in all competitions.

The 21-year-old is still very young and possesses high potential, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea, Tottenham, or Aston Villa should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.