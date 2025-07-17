Man Utd keen on signing Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Brighton and Hove Albion defender Pervis Estupinan, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Diego Leon’s arrival this summer, the Red Devils currently have the Paraguayan, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, and Harry Amass as options for the LWB position.

However, Leon has just joined and doesn’t have any European football experience. On the other hand, Amass is young and needs time to develop his career. Shaw has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and can’t be trusted to stay fit for the entire campaign.

So, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to add an experienced LWB this summer and are keen on signing Estupinan. Brighton would be open to cashing-in on the Ecuadorian, having recently purchased Maxim De Cuyper.

The 27-year-old might be open to moving to Old Trafford to take the next step in his career. Purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils as AC Milan are also in this race to replace Theo Hernandez, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Estupinan is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has two years left in his current contract. The Seagulls are tough nuts in negotiations and are unlikely to allow the South American to leave for cheap.

Estupinan to Man Utd

Amorim likes to deploy a back-three system with wing-backs and uses attack-minded fullbacks. Estupinan would be an ideal option for this role.

Estupinan is a Premier League proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for the Old Trafford club should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.

Amorim has prioritised revamping the attacking department. He has axed Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho and has purchased Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Moreover, United also want a new right-sided forward and have been working on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. In addition, the Portuguese boss wants a new striker following Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s underwhelming performances last term.

Man Utd will play their first game in pre-season on Saturday afternoon and will start the next Premier League campaign in less than one month.