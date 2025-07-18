Liverpool offered chance to sign Man Utd target Beraldo

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United target and Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Beraldo, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Following Jarell Quansah’s departure, the Reds have found themselves thin in numbers in the centre-back position. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk remain the first-choice pairing, while Joe Gomez is the only backup option available.

However, Gomez struggled with injury problems last term, while Konate’s future isn’t secured yet as his existing deal will expire next summer, and he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Van Dijk has been a talismanic figure over the years, but will turn 35 next summer. Therefore, signing a new centre-back would be the right decision for the Merseyside club, and Marc Guehi is reportedly on their radar.

However, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Beraldo by his representatives as he could leave this summer. However, the Reds haven’t made up their mind whether they want to sign him or not.

PSG are planning to refresh the squad, and upgrading the backline is on Luis Enrique’s agenda. The Spanish boss is willing to part ways with the Brazilian, and Ilya Zabarnyi of AFC Bournemouth is his priority target to replace the 21-year-old.

Battle

The Cherries are even interested in Beraldo and have held talks with Les Parisiens over this deal. Moreover, it has recently been reported that Man Utd are also considering making a move for the former Sao Paulo star.

Beraldo is a left-footed centre-back, and Liverpool need a new left-sided defender as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk. The South American is technically sound, can play out from the back, and is composed with the ball at his feet.

He played frequently for PSG in Ligue 1 last term, but his role was to deputise for Marquinhos and Willian Pacho. Enrique was forced to use the Brazilian in the Club World Cup semi-final and final as Pacho was suspended, having picked up a red card versus Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal.

Beraldo was solid against Real Madrid but struggled against Chelsea. He failed to cope with the physicality of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap; therefore, this is an indication that he might not be the right option for Liverpool or Man Utd to bolster the backline.