Man Utd could sign Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United could reportedly sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Slovenian international’s future has been the subject of attention in recent windows. He was heavily linked with a move away from Red Bull Arena last summer, and Arsenal were keen on signing him, but the forward eventually opted to stay at the German club by signing an extension.

The Gunners even attempted to purchase Sesko this summer but eventually opted to push forward with the deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

It has been suggested that, following Leipzig’s failure to qualify for European football next season, Sesko is ready to leave this summer to take the next step in his career.

Man Utd have been in search of a new striker and initially wanted to buy Liam Delap, but Chelsea won the race. Gyokeres was on Ruben Amorim’s radar, but the forward’s preference is to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Therefore, the Red Devils have been forced to go deep into their wishlist to bolster the No.9 position and have been linked with Nicolas Jackson, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Ollie Watkins.

Sesko to Man Utd

Now, speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs says that Man Utd could even go for Sesko following Arsenal’s decision not to sign him.

When asked who Man Utd might sign for the centre-forward position, Jacobs said:

“I still think we might see some legs in the Benjamin Sesko deal.”

Man Utd currently have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as centre-forward options, but both displayed disappointing performances last campaign. So, Amorim is willing to sign a new striker.

Man Utd hold a long-term interest in Sesko as they previously wanted him after being impressed by his performances for Red Bull Salzburg. But Leipzig eventually managed to sign him from their sister club.

Sesko, standing at 6ft 5in tall, has showcased glimpses of his goal-scoring prowess in the Bundesliga, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

Sesko is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, Leipzig will demand a huge fee to let him leave.