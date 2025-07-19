Man Utd hold talks to sign Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have prioritised revamping the attacking department this summer, having struggled with goal-scoring problems last campaign.

After purchasing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo. Ruben Amorim’s side have been working on this deal for more than six weeks, and the negotiations even stalled at one stage, but have finally managed to seal the deal.

Having signed two No.10s to help Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation, United are reportedly planning to sign a new striker as well following Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s below-average displays last term.

However, signing a new goalkeeper to create competition for Andre Onana is also on Amorim’s agenda. The Cameroonian has made bad errors in the last two consecutive seasons, while Altay Bayindir hasn’t been able to push the former Inter Milan star for the No.1 spot.

Now, on X, Jacobs says that Man Utd have identified Lammens as a serious option to strengthen the last line of defence and have already held initial talks over this deal. United are a long-term admirer of the 23-year-old as they were interested in purchasing him in the winter window.

Jacobs wrote:

“Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens is on Manchester United’s radar. Some initial talks have already taken place this summer with interest dating back to January.”

Lammens to Man Utd

The Belgian, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a talented shot-stopper and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is good with both feet and is efficient in the air.

The youngster even showcased his shot-stopping prowess last term, keeping nine clean sheets with a 77% save rate. He prevented approximately 15.57 goals. He is valued at around £8m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract.

Therefore, Lammens would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether they eventually opt to buy him to bolster the goalkeeping department.