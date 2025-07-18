Man Utd reach agreement to sign Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Cameroonian enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 20 goals and registering seven assists in 38 Premier League appearances. He even helped his side finish in the top half of the table.

Following that, he attracted a lot of attention this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Arsenal expressing their interest. But he agreed to move to Old Trafford early last month.

United have been working on this deal for almost seven weeks and previously saw two official bids worth up to £62.5m rejected by the West London club.

The Red Devils submitted an improved third bid worth around £70m yesterday. Today, on The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Man Utd have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign the forward for a fixed £65m fee plus 6m in add-ons. Ruben Amorim’s side will pay the fee in four installments.

Moreover, the journalist says that the player will undergo medicals this weekend before finalising the move. Fabrizio Romano has backed Ornstein with his trademark ‘Here we go’ post on X and has reported that the player will sign a five-year deal plus an option for a year further.

Mbeumo to Man Utd

Man Utd previously purchased Matheus Cunha by triggering his £62.5m release clause, and Mbeumo’s impending arrival means their transfer spending moves up to £133.5m.

The Red Devils will play their first pre-season game on Saturday against newly promoted side Leeds United in Sweden before travelling to the USA for the Premier League summer series. Mbeumo won’t be available for tomorrow’s game, but is expected to be part of the first team squad for the tour.

After signing two No.10s, Amorim reportedly wants a new striker next, but purchasing a new centre-forward will be dependent on outgoings with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Tyrell Malacia set to leave.

Along with a new No.9, Man Utd reportedly want a new goalkeeper. Andre Onana hasn’t been able to showcase consistency, and Amorim wants to create competition for the Cameroonian.