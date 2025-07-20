Man Utd initiate contact with Randal Kolo Muani



Manchester United could enter the transfer market for a new striker this summer.

The Mancunian giants have made good progress during the transfer window with 2 major signings.

The club have already purchased Matheus Cunha while Bryan Mbeumo is poised to join in the next few days.

It is now reported by Foot Mercato that Man United have expressed an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani following his successful loan stint with Serie A giants Juventus.

Juventus are keen on retaining his signature on a permanent transfer deal, but they are set to face fierce competition from United. The Red Devils have already initiated contact with the talented marksman.

Top-class striker

Kolo Muani signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £64 million package two years ago. He hardly made an impact for Les Parisiens and chose to join the Bianconeri on loan last winter.

The move proved a blessing in disguise for the Frenchman, who notched up 10 goals and 3 assists from just 22 outings. The Turin heavyweights are determined to re-sign him, but he could chose another club too.

United can’t offer Kolo Muani with Champions League football like Juventus, but they are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the world. The prospect of playing for the Mancunian giants should be a tempting prospect.

The likes of Cunha and Mbeumo have been convinced to join the club without European football, and Muani could be persuaded to do so too if he is guaranteed the number nine spot ahead of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Muani, who has been praised as ‘ice-cold‘ by Germany legend Lothar Matthaus, would be an upgrade on the United striking duo next season. He can cut inside from the left wing or run behind opposition defences with pace.

Kolo Muani can also create big scoring chances as shown from his successful spell at Frankfurt.

He fits into the profile that manager Ruben Amorim may want in a striker. Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres would have been perfect for the Portuguese at United, but he appears to be leaning towards joining rivals Arsenal.