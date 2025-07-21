Manchester United will look to sign Ollie Watkins if they sell Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund had an underwhelming campaign last time out as he scored only four goals in the entirety of the Premier League campaign.

The Danish international is one of several players the Red Devils are looking to sell and as a matter of fact, they are prepared to cut their losses on him as opposed to sending him out on loan.

Hojlund has been linked with returning to Italy, where AC Milan as well as AS Roma have been thought to be keen.

If Man United manage to get rid of the former Atalanta marksman, Caught Offside has reported that they will look to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa in a deal potentially amounting to £60 million this summer.

Watkins is said to be open to a new challenge after a productive spell at Villa Park. Unai Emery is keen on retaining him for next season, however, and the 29-year-old’s price tag is reflective of the club’s bid to price out his suitors.

Manchester United are keen nevertheless, more so after the Englishman scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions last season.

Watkins a great addition for United

Ollie Watkins will be a great addition to the Manchester United team and an investment they can put a lot of confidence in, particularly off the back of his rich experience in the Premier League.

He has an intelligent presence in the box and finds himself in free space, while also dropping deep to create chances. Without the ball, he has a solid work-rate to win back possession.

The forward could particularly thrive in a two-man setup in the final third next to Matheus Cunha with both of them able to hold the ball well to create opportunities for the other player.

The duo are also good with their movement in the box and finish well with both their feet as well as the head, hence overloading the area and providing the team with a decent amount of goals.

In spite of what he can bring to the table, Watkins’ transfer to Old Trafford will hinge heavily on Rasmus Hojlund’s future and it will be exciting to see how much urgency the interested Serie A parties show towards finalising a swoop for him.