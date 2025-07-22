Liverpool hold talks to sign Malick Fofana ahead of Arsenal

Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Malick Fofana ahead of Arsenal, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds didn’t spend big money in the last two transfer windows, but they have shown no intention of curbing their spending spree this summer. After splashing around £190m to sign Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, they are closing in on a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Merseyside club have reportedly agreed to spend around €95m[£82m], including bonuses, to buy the Frenchman, who made 34 goal contributions in all competitions last term. Arne Slot’s side have raided the German market the most this summer, with Kerkez being the exception.

Ekitike is seemingly the replacement for Darwin Núñez, who is expected to leave Anfield before the end of this window after struggling to find regular game time last term.

However, he has been in fine form in this pre-season, netting four goals in two games, including a hat-trick against Stoke City in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz could leave this summer as he wants to take a new challenge in his career, and Bayern Munich are pushing to secure his service.

Barcelona were also eyeing a move for him, but have decided to go for Marcus Rashford on a loan deal. Additionally, Federico Chiesa is also set to move away from Anfield.

Battle

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are planning to buy a new left-sided forward and have earmarked Fofana as a key target. They have already held talks with the player’s representatives over this deal.

Lyon have found themselves in financial difficulties and could be open to letting him leave for a fee of at least £43m, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

However, Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, and Napoli are also considering making a move.

Arsenal want a new left winger this summer and have been linked with Rodrygo Goes, Eberechi Eze, and Anthony Gordon, alongside Fofana.

The 20-year-old showcased glimpses of his high potential last term, making 16 goal contributions in all competitions. So, he might be a good acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him.