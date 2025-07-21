Man Utd in discussion to sign Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have reportedly held discussions over a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following the German club’s failure to qualify for European football, they are reportedly set to lose Xavi Simons and the Slovenian, who are two of their best players.

Sesko’s future has been a subject of speculation in this transfer window as Arsenal reportedly wanted to buy him to reinforce the frontline and even held formal talks.

However, they have decided to push forward with a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, though they haven’t been able to seal the move.

So, Sesko is still available and Man Utd hold a long-term interest in him as they have continuously been linked with him in almost every summer window over the last few years.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano says that Man Utd have a list of centre-forward options and Sesko is on it. The Red Devils have appointed Christopher Vivel as the head of recruitment, and he knows the forward very well from his time with the Red Bull group. So, they have discussed internally about the prospect of making a move for him.

Sesko to Man Utd

However, United’s potential striker arrival will be dependent on how much money they can manage to generate from players’ sales.

Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Tyrell Malacia are on the transfer list, while Marcus Rashford is closing in on a deal to join Barcelona on a season-long loan deal, and the Blaugrana have an option to make the move permanent next year.

Romano said:

“Benjamin Sesko being one of the options for Man Utd. Let me clarify that it’s not the only one, that for Man United it’s going to be important to decide together but also together internally at the club and how much they will have available in terms of money also based on the outgoings. “Remember that in the management team there is Christopher Vivell, who is a director who knows Sesko very well, he came from Red Bull group so knows Benjamin Sesko and that’s why the interest internally is being discussed.”

Having signed a new contract last summer, Sesko still has four years left in his current deal and has a £69m release clause.

Man Utd need a new striker to avoid repeating a disappointing campaign like last season’s. Although they have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, the duo was disappointing last term.

Sesko is a talented player and possesses high potential. But he is still just 22 like Hojlund and may take time to settle down in the Premier League.