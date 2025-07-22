Man Utd make contact to sign Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens

Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a deal to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After purchasing Matheus Cunha, the Red Devils have taken over a month to buy Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. Following that, they are prioritising generating funds by selling stars with Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Tyrell Malacia on the chopping block. Marcus Rashford was also on the transfer list, and he is close to joining Barcelona on a loan deal.

The forward has decided to take a pay cut to engineer the move, and United won’t have to pay any portion of his hefty salary. Therefore, this is a big financial gain for the club.

It has been suggested that after Cunha and Mbeumo, Man Utd want a new striker and an athletic midfielder. Moreover, signing a new goalkeeper to create competition for Andre Onana is on Ruben Amorim’s agenda.

Now, on X, Romano reports that Man Utd have identified Lammens as a serious option to strengthen the last line of defence and have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him.

Lammens to Man Utd

However, the 23-year-old isn’t the only name on their wishlist as Emiliano Martínez of Aston Villa is also on it, but he would be a more expensive option.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United made initial contact to be informed on deal conditions for 23 year old GK Senne Lammens. Royal Antwerp goalkeeper among main names on Man Utd list if they decide to go for new GK this summer. Dibu Martínez also an option but more expensive.”

United’s transfer activities were poor during Erik ten Hag’s tenure, and most of the signings have turned out to be expensive flops with Antony, Casemiro, and Mason Mount being among them.

Andre Onana was bought by spending big money back in 2023 when he was available for free just a year prior. However, he has failed to take the pressure of playing for a big club like Man Utd and made numerous high-profile errors over the last two seasons.

Therefore, he can’t be trusted anymore, and signing a new goalkeeper would be the right decision. However, Lammens is still young and might take time to settle down in his new surroundings should he eventually join Man Utd.