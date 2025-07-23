Manchester United eyeing bargain deal for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United need some depth in midfield with Christian Eriksen having departed the club. While Casemiro is now expected to stay and play a crucial role under Ruben Amorim, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte have struggled to hold down regular spots.

Therefore, the Brazilian international requires a partner in the middle of the park as Bruno Fernandes will likely play an advanced role.

It appears Ruben Amorim has identified his target as Caught Offside has reported that Manchester United are looking to sign Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi.

The report claims United have already agreed to personal terms with the Nigerian international, who has a release clause of only £9 million in his contract, owing to his club’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season.

Ndidi will bolster Man United

Wilfred Ndidi’s signing will be important for Manchester United as he will bring experience to a relatively young team.

Having spent eight years at Leicester City, he knows English football well and at the age of only 28, he is still in the best years of his career, thus promising to be a decent medium-term solution for the Red Devils at a very nominal cost.

On the pitch, Ndidi excels in winning the ball back with his interceptions and tackling. He is a fantastic man-marker, who has been used as an option to nullify the opposition’s attacking threat in the past, mainly due to his intelligent situational awareness.

He also has very good stamina and can keep up his level of intensity for much of the game.

United’s squad has already flown to the United States for pre-season after a stalemate with Leeds United in their first friendly of the summer, but the board will continue to be hard at work to significantly revamp the squad in time for the start of the Premier League season.

Ndidi’s signing would be a step in the right direction without causing a financial hiccup for the club.