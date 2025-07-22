Man Utd eye move to sign Valencia star Javi Guerra

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo are the options Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal for the engine room. However, the Brazilian is set to turn 34 next year and has shown clear signs of decline in recent years.

On the other hand, Ugarte displayed underwhelming performances in his debut campaign in the Premier League last term, while Mainoo struggled to find regular game time.

Bruno Fernandes is another option for this role, but has played in the CAM position for the majority of his career. Toby Collyer is also an option but hasn’t been able to prove that he can play regularly for a club of United’s stature.

Man Utd have returned to pre-season and played their first game against Leeds United last weekend, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw. Amorim even said after the game that his team lacked dynamism in the midfield department.

Therefore, it has been reported that the Portuguese boss wants a new athletic midfielder before the end of this window, and Fichajes state that United have identified Guerra as a serious option.

Guerra to Man Utd

The Red Devils are ‘moving quickly’ to finalise the deal and are prepared to spend around £22m with the 22-year-old having two years left in his current contract.

The report also claim that United want a new centre-forward and want to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £69m[€80m]. So, Amorim’s side are ready to spend around £91m combined to buy the duo.

Guerra initially started his youth career at Villarreal before joining Los Ches back in 2019. He made his first team debut for Valencia back in 2022 before establishing himself as a key player in recent years.

The 22-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, likes to play in a double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box and CAM role.

Guerra is a talented player but has a lot of room for improvement and might not be a big upgrade for Man Utd should they eventually opt to secure his service.