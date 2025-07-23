Man Utd have knocked on door to sign Kolo Muani



According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United have knocked on the door of Paris Saint-Germain to purchase French striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

The Red Devils have had a good transfer window and they have made two big-name signings for manager Ruben Amorim.

Matheus Cunha was the first major acquisition from Wolverhampton Wanderers before the club confirmed the arrival of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford after a long transfer saga of several weeks.

A striker could be the next priority for the Mancunian giants, and Corriere dello Sport claim that the Red Devils have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain in the last few hours regarding Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman spent the back end of last season on loan with Juventus where he impressed. The Bianconeri are keen on signing him, but cannot afford the reported asking price set by the Ligue 1 holders.

PSG want £35 million for a summer transfer. They plan to demand at least £43.4 million for a loan deal with an obligation to buy. Juventus are now looking at United’s Rasmus Hojlund as a striker solution.

The Denmark international is available for a lesser transfer fee amid his struggles to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Good striker

Kolo Muani has failed to live up to expectations during his time with PSG, but he showed his quality during his short loan stint at Juventus, where he contributed 10 goals and 3 assists from 22 appearances.

The 26-year-old is expected to push for a permanent transfer this summer. United could be a lucrative destination for him, considering Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled for consistency upfront.

Muani could be assured regular first-team football ahead of the duo at Old Trafford. He would suit the Red Devils, given he is pretty mobile and has the ability to link up play aside from finding the back of the net.

United manager Ruben Amorim worked with Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting Lisbon who had similar traits. Muani would be a good acquisition, but a deal could depend on Hojlund or Zirkzee to secure transfer funds.

Amorim may also not want to work with four strikers in the squad including academy graduate Chido Obi. The Red Devils could leave it late to pursue a deal for Muani. They have a good relationship with PSG, having signed Manuel Ugarte last summer.