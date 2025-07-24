Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur battling to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The Brazilian international has lost his place in Xabi Alonso’s plans owing to Gonzalo Garcia’s emergence at the Club World Cup, thereby being touted to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for greener pastures in England this summer.

Arsenal had been interested in him and according to journalist Santi Aouna, Liverpool are now in the race for the 2-time Champions League winner too.

Foot Mercato has added that Tottenham Hotspur are also pondering over his transfer with Real Madrid valuing him at £86 million. The Reds have already held ‘direct talks’ with the forward’s camp, as per Aouna.

Liverpool may be favourites for Rodrygo

Liverpool have shown a keen interest in Rodrygo Goes in the past. In fact, their interest runs back to 2019 when the player rejected them to join Real Madrid.

If the 24-year-old is to leave this summer, they are expected to be the favourites to sign him as Arsenal’s interest would have significantly cooled after Noni Madueke’s purchase from Chelsea last week.

Tottenham Hotspur, though interested, are unlikely to be a destination the player would consider as they would be a step or two down from Real Madrid.

While Rodrygo would immediately be a key part of Thomas Frank’s plans, Spurs’ track record with hiring and firing managers, as well as inconsistencies with winning silverware might not appeal to the player.

Under Arne Slot, not only are Liverpool an excellent team but after winning the Premier League last season, they have rebuilt their squad superbly.

Given that they are engaging in talks with Rodrygo’s agent, there is a clear willingness to pay his transfer fees. If Luis Diaz leaves, the Reds would need to sign a left winger and can afford Rodrygo’s signing.