The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: What the Expanded 32-Team Format Means for Global Football and Betting Operators

This year’s FIFA Club World Cup is underway in the United States with a brand new format. Expanded from seven teams to 32, it now resembles the FIFA World Cup in structure, with a group stage followed by knockout rounds, and includes top clubs from every continent.

For fans, the new format means more football, more variety and more stories. For sportsbook operators, it brings fresh markets, a wider audience, and the need to scale systems to meet demand. With 63 matches expected across the tournament, the pressure to offer accurate, real-time betting experiences is higher than ever before.

New Format, New Betting Volume

Under the new structure, clubs from Asia, Africa, South America, Europe, North America, and Oceania will all feature. That means a broader mix of teams and styles, along with some teams coming together that have never played each other before. For bettors, this creates fresh interest and new reasons to follow the tournament from start to finish.

For operators, this also means more to cover. Each match adds dozens of new betting markets, from standard win/draw/lose options to more complex in-play features such as player goals, corner counts and booking points. Live betting will likely see even higher traffic during this global event.

To stay competitive, many sportsbooks rely on tools to automate pricing and ensure consistency. One of the most valuable features to be able to achieve this is odds aggregation, which combines data from different feeds to give users the most accurate and competitive prices possible. For high-frequency tournaments like this one, it helps operators offer value to punters while maintaining full control over their trading environment.

Global Reach Means Diverse Expectations

With teams coming from across six confederations, and fans tuning in from around the world, operators must be ready for different habits and betting behaviours. Bettors in Japan may approach the game differently from those in Brazil or Nigeria. Likewise, odds preferences, market types and stake levels vary across regions.

Smart operators will be looking to localise both offers and experience. That includes interface language, currency options and match presentation. Data updates must be smooth and uninterrupted. Layouts must adapt to mobile and desktop use. Time-sensitive information, such as injuries, lineups and weather, must be delivered in an instant so that everything is fully up to date.

The Club World Cup is also a key moment for new user acquisition. Casual fans who normally do not bet may try it for the first time during a tournament with their local club. That creates an opportunity to educate users, promote responsible gambling, and encourage repeat visits.

Presentation Matters: Tools That Make the Experience Count

Alongside solid data delivery, the way information is presented has a big impact on how users respond. Modern betting platforms are expected to do more than simply show numbers. They must guide the bettor clearly and create confidence in each interaction.

For this reason, smart presentation tools are becoming essential. One widely used feature that supports both user engagement and clarity is the use of betting widgets, interactive tools placed within websites or apps to show things like trending markets, player stats, odds movement and featured bets.

When powered by real-time data and clean design, widgets help users find and act on opportunities faster. In a tournament schedule that’s packed with action, with matches taking place daily across different cities, users want instant access to what matters most. Betting widgets offer that bridge between raw information and simple action.

For sportsbook operators working to improve retention and mobile conversion, well-placed widgets can boost both metrics without adding clutter. They also reduce the number of steps a user must take between interest and bet placement, which is key during high-traffic events.

Looking Beyond 2025

Although this expanded Club World Cup is scheduled as a one-off, its structure may influence future international tournaments. Success here could open the door to more cross-continental events, a standardised Club World Cup format every four years, or even regional versions.

Operators who use this tournament to test systems, trial advanced tools, and refine user journeys will be better prepared for what comes next. Events of this size are no longer rare, and as they are becoming part of the calendar, systems must be able to scale in response.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 Club World Cup will generate more matches, wider audience reach and higher demand for real-time betting. It presents sportsbook operators with a chance to improve infrastructure, support users across markets, and explore new tools that enhance both delivery and experience.

Planning ahead and acting early will give platforms the best chance of delivering the performance, speed and clarity that users expect from a global event of this scale.