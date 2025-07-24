Man Utd preparing opening bid to sign Javi Guerra

According to Marca, Manchester United are willing to make an offer to sign Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra amid his contract standoff at the Spanish outfit.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen their squad further in the coming weeks. They have already purchased Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Bryan Mbeumo, and manager Ruben Amorim may want more arrivals before the deadline on September 1.

Marca now claim that Guerra has snubbed the latest contract offer from Valencia. This could lead to his summer departure, considering he has less than two years left on his deal.

United have already agreed on personal terms with the midfielder, and they are willing to offer up to £21.6 million.

However, Valencia have set a price tag of £23.4 million as they want to secure at least £17.3 million from Guerra’s exit after paying 30 percent of the profit to his former club Villarreal.

Top talent

Guerra has built his reputation during the last two seasons at Valencia. He has primarily played as a central midfielder for the La Liga outfit, but can operate in a more defensive or attacking role.

He has impressed with his tireless work rate and high pressing in the centre of the park. The Spaniard averaged more than 4 recoveries per league game last season with almost 1.5 tackles.

His playing traits seem quite similar to former United graduate Scott McTominay, who is now with Napoli. Guerra contributed towards only six goals last term, but has the potential to improve his tally and become a top box-to-box midfielder.

The Spaniard presently has a staggering £87 million release clause in his contract, but he looks set to be available for a bargain fee, given he has no plans to renew at Valencia. He could follow Cristhian Mosquera through the exit door.

The La Liga outfit were forced to offload Mosquera to Arsenal for just £13 million upfront after he entered the last year of his deal. They may not want a repeat with Guerra and are likely to sell him this summer to secure a bigger fee.

United could have a free run at signing Guerra, having already agreed personal terms with the player.