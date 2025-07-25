Arsenal join Liverpool in the race for Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon

Arsenal are on the verge of signing a much-needed number nine with a deal in place with Sporting Lisbon for Viktor Gyokeres and will now turn their attention towards signing a left winger this summer.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has been heavily linked with them but according to Caught Offside, Arsenal are also keen on Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Gordon has been of interest to Liverpool in the past and the Magpies might entertain an offer for him worth £80 million. He scored nine goals and provided seven assists in all competitions last season and is a key part of Eddie Howe’s plans.

With Alexander Isak also having asked to leave the club, it remains to be seen if Newcastle are now prepared to get rid of Gordon, especially as he has the ability to play down the middle in attack as well.

He is one of the best talents English football has produced in recent times with Alan Shearer also endorsing him as an ‘impressive’ player. Therefore, there is going to be a big demand for his services even if Newcastle plan on holding onto their prized forward.

Gordon a solid signing for Arsenal but Rodrygo needs to be priority

If Arsenal are able to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, he would undoubtedly be a fabulous signing for Mikel Arteta. His rich experience in the Premier League would help him settling in quickly at the Emirates Stadium.

However, it is debatable whether or not he is a better signing than Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes, who has been among the world’s best players in recent years and has had a trophy-laden past in the Spanish capital.

Rodrygo may be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer having fallen down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso and will cost close to what Gordon would but bring in the experience of performing in a high-pressure environment at Madrid.

That said, Arsenal will even be able to promise him regular game time on the left flank, his preferred position, so the Brazilian international would be a delight to watch and a major upgrade over the team’s current left wingers.

It will be interesting to see which player the Gunners eventually settle on as both would be just as good signings but the value Rodrygo would bring to the table for similar money is perhaps unparalleled in comparison to the rest of Arsenal’s options.