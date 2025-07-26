Liverpool battling with Everton & West Ham to sign Luiz

Liverpool are reportedly battling Everton and West Ham United over a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, as per Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Reds prioritised reinforcing the midfield department last summer, and Martin Zubimendi was their primary target. However, the player rejected a move to Anfield, and they didn’t go for anyone else.

Now, the Spaniard has decided to join Arsenal this summer, and Liverpool didn’t look like planning to buy a new midfielder in this window, as they have already splashed around £270m without buying anyone for this position.

Moreover, they are willing to break the British transfer record to sign Alexander Isak, with the player ready to take the next step in his career, though Newcastle United want to keep hold of him.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Liverpool could also go for a new midfielder this summer, and Luiz is on their radar. The player is keen on leaving Juventus, having struggled to find regular game time last term, and didn’t turn up for their pre-season to force a move.

The Bianconeri aren’t happy with him and are prepared to take disciplinary action against him. They are willing to accept around £35m to let him leave.

Battle

However, the Merseyside club aren’t the only club lining up a swoop for him as Everton and West Ham are also considering making a move. So, despite his recent struggles, he isn’t short of potential suitors.

West Ham decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing Guido Rodríguez and Carlos Soler last summer. However, the former Real Betis man displayed underwhelming performances last term, while the Spaniard joined on a loan deal and has returned to PSG.

On the other hand, Everton are thin in numbers in the midfield department; therefore, David Moyes wants to add depth in this area. Luiz previously proved his worth in the Premier League during his time with Aston Villa and is still just 27. He is a deep-lying playmaker by trait, but can also provide cover in the box-to-box and CAM role.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Everton, or West Ham should any of those clubs eventually opt to secure his service before the start of next season.