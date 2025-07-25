Man Utd plot swoop to sign PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

Since moving to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2023, the Frenchman has struggled to replicate the prolific form that saw him light up the Deutsche Bank Park during his stint with Eintracht Frankfurt.

After struggling for form and game time in France, he moved to Juventus on loan in January and seemed to have redeemed himself with the Italian giants.

Muani provided 16 goal contributions for the Bianconeri and also starred for them at the Club World Cup. With his future up in the air, several clubs, including Man Utd, are keeping tabs on the situation over a possible summer swoop.

As per Tuttojuve, the Red Devils have joined several clubs in expressing interest in a possible swoop to sign the France international this summer.

The Premier League side are willing to accept PSG’s demands to trump the likes of Newcastle United and Juventus for his transfer to Old Trafford in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to the report.

However, amid United’s interest, the Italian outlet claims that Kolo Muani is hesitant about a move to the Premier League. Nevertheless, the French champions are reportedly ready to sanction his departure if they receive an initial £8m loan offer with an obligation to buy clause set at £26m.

Man Utd want Kolo Muani

United have already acquired the signatures of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attack next season.

The club appears to still need another centre-forward option, with Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson reportedly being linked to the club.

The latest to be courted over a move to M16 is PSG’s Kolo Muani, who has endured a topsy-turvy form since his big-money move to the French capital.

While he enjoyed a rejuvenation in form in the second half of last season, the 26-year-old’s overall quality remains questionable.

Although a loan move would be economically viable, the Red Devils should prioritise a move for a more consistent and prolific forward to lead the attack, capable of hitting the ground running immediately, as they look to improve on last season’s disappointing campaign.