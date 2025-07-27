Man Utd remain interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United reportedly remain interested in signing Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per ESPN.

The Red Devils have decided to revamp the wide forward position this summer. Marcus Rashford has been allowed to join Barcelona on loan, while Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, and Antony are considered surplus to requirements.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been purchased by spending around £130m. It has been reported that Ruben Amorim also wants a new striker after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee displayed below-average performances last campaign.

Now, ESPN state that Man Utd have earmarked Ollie Watkins, Randal Kolo Muani, and Vlahovic as serious options to strengthen the No.9 position and have already explored these deals.

However, considering United already have Hojlund, Zirkzee, and Chido Obi, one will have to leave to bring in a new striker since they can’t have four options, especially given that they don’t have European football next season.

Juventus are reportedly open to cashing-in on the Serbian following his struggles to find regular game time last term. Moreover, he is one of their highest-paid players and they are willing to remove him from the wage bill.

Vlahovic to Man Utd

The 25-year-old burst onto the scene having impressed with Fiorentina, which prompted Juventus to purchase him by splashing big money. Arsenal were interested in him, but the player chose to move to the Allianz Stadium.

However, he hasn’t been able to flourish in his career at Juventus and looked like he lost his sharpness last season. Therefore, it would be a surprise if United eventually decide to make a concrete approach to secure his service.

The forward is valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final year of his current contract with the Old Lady of Turin.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, it was thought that United would look to overhaul the squad this summer. However, they have only purchased two players thus far, and Amorim has said in his recent press conference that he would be happy to start the season with the current team.

Man Utd have around three more weeks to prepare before the new Premier League campaign’s opening fixture against Arsenal.