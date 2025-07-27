Man Utd keen on signing Aleksandar Mitrovic

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are planning a surprise move to sign Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have prioritised strengthening their attack this summer and they have already signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. A new centre-forward could be targeted too and Caught Offside claim that Mitrovic is on their radar.

Mitrovic has vast Premier League experience with Fulham and Newcastle United in the past, and United appear open to bringing him back to the English top-flight as they seek another striking option alongside Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils are not alone in the race with Tottenham Hotspur also interested. Newcastle are likewise keen on a possible reunion, but a deal may depend on a part-exchange transfer involving Alexander Isak. Al Hilal and Newcastle are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Surprise move

United were initially interested in landing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town this summer, but Chelsea beat them to his signature. The club were linked with Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres thereafter, but the pair have chosen to join Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.

The Mancunian giants are looking at other alternatives. Benjamin Sesko, Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins have been highlighted as possible targets, but The Athletic journalist David Ornstein recently claimed that the trio are beyond United’s transfer budget as things stand.

Hence, it won’t be a surprise if United are contemplating an approach for Mitrovic. The Serbian netted 15 goals in his final campaign at Fulham before moving to Al Hilal in 2023. He has been brilliant for the Saudi Pro League giants with 40 goals and 28 goals in the last two seasons.

United could bring him back to the Premier League this summer if he is prepared to accept a massive pay cut. A deal could also depend on Al Hilal agreeing to a cut-price transfer of £20m or less. The Red Devils may see him as a competitor to Hojlund and Zirkzee rather than a guaranteed starter.

The Red Devils have focused on signing players with Premier League experience. Cunha and Mbeumo should be superb additions to the frontline, and it remains to be seen whether United have a genuine interest in Mitrovic and proceed with a formal move to land his services.