Man Utd still in the race to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma
According to French publication L’Equipe, Manchester United remain in the race alongside Manchester City to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.
Man United have had an impressive transfer window with three quality signings. Matheus Cunha initially joined the club and they have since announced the arrivals of Diego Leon and Bryan Mbeumo.
There could be more acquisitions in the coming weeks, and L’Equipe claim that the Red Devils could compete with Man City to sign Donnarumma, who has been reluctant to extend his contract at PSG.
PSG are currently closing in on the transfer of Lucas Chevalier from Lille. The 23-year-old’s arrival could lead to the departure of Donnarumma, who has entered the last year of his existing deal.
World-class
United had a frustrating 2024/25 season in the Premier League as they finished 15th with just 42 points. They lacked the cutting edge in the final third with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scoring just 7 goals between them.
The club also had concerns in the goalkeeping department. Andre Onana made three errors leading to goals in the English top flight. He was likewise responsible for a couple of blunders during the Europa League campaign.
Onana is presently on the sidelines recovering from a hamstring injury, but he is anticipated to return in early August. United could be tempted to sanction his sale to bring in Donnarumma, who is one of the world’s best shot-stoppers.
The Italian, hailed as ‘world-class‘ by The Athletic, looks poised to leave Les Parisiens amid his contract standoff. He has a Transfermarkt value of £34 million and would be a superb purchase for the Red Devils at that price.
He may not possess the same ball-playing ability as Onana but excels in every other attribute. He has exceptional reflexes and can command his box with high claims. Onana has been criticised for his reluctance to collect balls from corners and set-pieces.
With Man City on the verge of re-signing Burnley’s James Trafford, they may not compete with United for Donnarumma. A deal could still depend on the Red Devils finding a suitable buyer and a reasonable fee to part ways with Onana.
