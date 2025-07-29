Everton showing most serious interest in signing Jamie Vardy

Everton are reportedly ‘most seriously’ interested in signing Jamie Vardy, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After spending 13 years with the Foxes, the 38-year-old has decided to leave to take a new challenge in his career following their relegation last term. During this period, he enjoyed promotions and endured demotions, but the greatest point of his career was winning the Premier League unprecedentedly in the 2015/16 season.

He even had the opportunity to join a big club after guiding the King Power club to become the English champions, with Arsenal reportedly keen on him. However, the forward showed loyalty and stayed.

The English is currently the highest scorer of Leicester in the Premier League, but he is currently available for free, and it has been suggested that his preference is to continue in the top flight.

Now, Fichajes state that Everton are looking to add further depth to their striker position despite already purchasing Thierno Barry this summer, and Beto is already at the club.

They have identified Vardy as a serious option, and talks over this deal have already taken place. The forward hasn’t ruled out the possibility of moving to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Vardy to Everton

However, the Toffees aren’t the only club in this race as Wolverhampton Wanderers are also plotting a swoop for him and have held talks to enquire about the details of signing him.

Additionally, Manchester United are reportedly interested in him, but he isn’t their priority target. They would only look to go for him should they fail to buy primary targets. Although other clubs are considering making a move for him, Everton are ‘most seriously’ planning to secure his service.

Vardy’s willingness to run the channel and speed is the highlight of his game, along with his finishing ability. Despite being already 38, he is still very quick and can do a job for any mid-table to lower table Premier League side, especially as a backup option.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to secure his service. Considering the player is a free agent, he can be signed even after the conclusion of the transfer window.