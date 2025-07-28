Liverpool agree personal terms with Alexander Isak ahead of record breaking move

Liverpool have scheduled a key meeting with Newcastle United to thrash out a deal for Alexander Isak after agreeing personal terms with the striker, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

The Swede looks set for a departure from St. James Park after three seasons, after reportedly declaring his intent to depart the club. While reports from Newcastle’s camp indicate he’s been left out of the club’s tour in Singapore due to a ‘minor thigh injury,’ several media outlets suggest that the forward’s absence is due to the fact he’s asked to leave.

Isak has reportedly given the green light to join Liverpool, and the Merseyside club are now looking to accelerate efforts to sign him in what would be another record deal this summer.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Premier League champions have scheduled a fresh round of talks this week over the possible transfer of Isak to Anfield this summer.

Writing on Sky Sports, the transfer expert adds that the 6 ft 2 in prolific hitman has given his priority to Liverpool and has agreed to a five-year contract, with his personal terms and salary demands being met.

The Reds are now set to hold talks with the Tyneside club to propose a written offer ‘in the coming hours’ as they look to finalise the deal, as per the report.

Audacious swoop

While the Reds are aware of Newcastle’s £150m demands to sanction Isak’s departure, Tavolieri notes that the Reds will make an initial £100m proposal during their talks and are optimistic a consensus will be met on a fee in the region of £120m plus performance-related incentives.

Arne Slot has already overseen close to £300m in spending on marquee signings like Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez—but Liverpool are showing no signs of slowing down as they push to complete a blockbuster move for Isak to crown their attacking rebuild.

The 25-year-old was in prolific form last season, scoring 27 goals and providing six assists, with only Mohamed Salah netting more Premier League goals than him.

Should Liverpool reach an agreement for Isak’s transfer, Slot could be handed one of the most lethal attacks in Europe to reclaim the club’s league crown and go the distance in the UEFA Champions League next season.