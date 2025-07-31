Man Utd could make surprise move for Nick Pope



According to TalkSPORT, Manchester United could make a surprise move to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope as they seek a competitor to Andre Onana.

The Mancunian giants have made three signings in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon this summer, and there could be more arrivals before the transfer window closes in September.

A new goalkeeper could be signed with the inconsistency of Onana between the sticks, and it is claimed that Pope could emerge as a realistic target with the Magpies on the verge of landing Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton.

Pope fits the profile of goalkeeper United are looking for to challenge Onana next season.

Possible deal

Onana has been on the sidelines for the last few weeks with a hamstring injury, but he is anticipated to return before the start of the new campaign. Manager Ruben Amorim may still want a strong competitor in the squad.

The Cameroonian star made 5 errors leading to goals in the recent campaign, and United can’t afford to go into the new season without a proper backup behind the 29-year-old. Altay Bayindir has been ineffective barring his heroics against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round earlier this year.

The former Fenerbahce man has been vulnerable with his handling in the box and has also gifted possession with his poor distribution. Pope would be a good upgrade on Bayindir. He is strong with his reflexes and can make high claims in the box which Onana has been reluctant to do.

The 33-year-old would represent a good deputy in the squad and could displace Onana if he continues to remain error-prone during the first half of next season. With less than a year remaining on his contract, the Englishman could be prised away for a bargain price before the transfer window closes.

United are also aiming to land a marquee striker after bolstering their attack with Cunha and Mbeumo. Spending a small fee on a shot-stopper would provide more funds for the purchase of a new marksman. Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has emerged as the no.1 choice to strengthen the centre-forward department.