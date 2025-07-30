Chelsea at ‘final stage’ to sign RB Leipzig winger Xavi Simons

Chelsea are closing in on the permanent transfer of RB Leipzig’s versatile forward Xavi Simons this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Simons has been one of the most exciting forwards since moving to the Bundesliga in 2023. He has been a key player for the Die Roten Bullen and was one of their standout players despite their disappointing seventh-place finish last season, providing 19 goal contributions across all competitions.

Chelsea have been keen on securing his signature this summer, and it appears a deal could be finalised imminently following recent reports.

According to Nicolo Schira, Chelsea’s move to sign Simons on a permanent transfer is now in the ‘final stages.’

The Dutchman has already agreed to personal terms with the Blues on a long-term contract, with Enzo Maresca playing a pivotal role in convincing the player to make the move, as per the report.

The Italian transfer expert adds that only the final details remain to sort out, and the Netherlands international would be considered a new Chelsea player.

‘Final stages’

While the report does not state the finances involved in the deal, a source familiar with the situation, Philipp Hinze, who is Leipzig’s correspondent for Sky Sports, states that Leipzig are hoping to receive a £60m total package, including add-ons from Chelsea to sanction Simons’ departure.

At just 22, the Dutch international has had quite the sojourn across some of the biggest teams across Europe. He moved to Paris from Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, but after struggling to break into the team, he joined 26-time Eredivisie winners PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal in 2022.

After excelling in his home country, Les Parisiens exercised the buyback option to re-sign him, but he was eventually loaned to Leipzig, who later signed him permanently.

The constant change of environment hasn’t fazed the youngster as he constantly delivers reputable performances irrespective of the league or position he plays.

The same is expected to be the case if he moves to England to join Chelsea’s growing list of forward options, who, according to Mikel Arteta, are ‘the best attack in the league.’

However, competition for places will be high, and considering his versatility, it’ll be interesting to see where Enzo Maresca deploys him in his lineup should he complete the move to Stamford Bridge.