Tottenham eye move to sign Man Utd target Mitrović

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target and Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrović, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After impressing with Fulham, the Serbian decided to move to Saudi Arabia a couple of years ago. He has continued to showcase his goal-scoring prowess for Al-Hilal, scoring 69 goals and registering 14 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons.

Moreover, Mitrovic has helped his side win the Saudi Pro League title, King’s Cup, and Saudi Super Cup. However, he couldn’t feature for Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup due to injury problems.

Now, Fichajes state that the 30-year-old is seriously considering returning to the Premier League, and Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him.

Apart from the North London club, Newcastle and Manchester United are also plotting a swoop. Al-Hilal are ready to let him leave for a fee of around £26m.

Mitrovic was previously at St James’ Park, but he was young at that time and couldn’t make his mark. Now, with Alexander Isak’s future currently uncertain at the club, they are seemingly planning to re-sign the Serbian to bolster the frontline.

Battle

Tottenham decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by signing Dominic Solanke for a club record fee last summer. He enjoyed a stellar campaign with AFC Bournemouth the season before, so it is justifiable why they decided to spend big on him.

However, the Englishman displayed average performances last term. Richarlison is another striker option the Lilywhites have, but he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

On the other hand, Man Utd have been in search of a new striker in this window and have been linked with a host of names over the last few weeks.

Mitrovic is physically strong and an experienced Premier League-proven striker. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham to provide competition for the No.9 position should they purchase him.

However, signing him from Saudi Arabia by paying the reported £26m fee would be a risk. Therefore, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Man Utd might be better off exploring other options if Al-Hilal stay firm on their valuation.