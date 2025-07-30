Liverpool ‘preparing’ to submit bid to sign Alexander Isak

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ to submit a bid to sign Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Swedish international has been one of the most in-form goal-scorers in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons, netting 44 goals and registering eight assists. Only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland managed to score more goals than him during this period in the English top flight.

Following that, he has attracted the attention of the Premier League’s title contenders this summer. Arsenal were initially willing to buy him to reinforce the centre-forward position, but Newcastle were desperate to keep hold of him, and Mikel Arteta’s side have purchased Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

Now, Liverpool are the only club interested in him, and it has been reported that the player is keen on moving to Anfield. The player’s stance has forced the Magpies on the back foot, and they have started exploring options to replace the Swede.

Now on TBR Football, Bailey says that the forward has refused to train with Newcastle to force a move and have been working at home alone to stay fit.

Liverpool are preparing to submit a record bid to sign Isak. Richard Hughes has a good relationship with Eddie Howe, and he has been working on the package to seal the deal.

Liverpool recently purchased Florian Wirtz by paying the club record £116m fee, but are now ready to break that number and spend around £120m for Isak. The Merseyside club believe their offer would be accepted by the Tyneside club.

Isak to Liverpool

Liverpool didn’t spend much money in the last two windows, so they have cash in reserve this summer. They have already signed Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Hugo Ekitike by splashing around £270m.

On top of that, if they sign Isak by spending the reported fee, the number will reach around £400m. The Anfield club even want a new centre-back following Jarell Quansah’s departure.

Liverpool haven’t just spent money in this window, as they have also made sales with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Luis Diaz leaving the club.

With Salah and Isak – two of the Premier League’s most in-form attackers – leading the line for Liverpool, the Reds would become a truly formidable force. If Isak were to eventually make the move, it would be fascinating to see whether the Merseyside club could successfully defend their title next season.